American Museum of Natural History opens COVID-19 vaccination site

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — New Yorkers have a shot at making history at one of the city’s most famous museums.

The American Museum of Natural History is now a vaccination site and will be open Fridays through Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The beloved landmark for all things history has been transformed into a COVID-19 vaccine site.

“You’ll never forget it, it’s not like going to a Duane Reade,” said Elizabeth Barcia.

Barcia is one of 1000 people a day receiving the Moderna vaccine at the museum.

The site is open to the general public with appointments set aside for local residents of the New York City Housing Authority, museum staff as well as workers in the cultural fields.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced Friday the museum is also welcoming walk-in appointments for all New Yorkers eligible to receive the vaccine.

While you’re getting inoculated, be sure to look around because you’ll be surrounded by ocean life and beneath the institution’s iconic 94-foot long model of a blue whale.

Surely a unique and memorable experience as the nation takes on a historic time in history.

“I think we should be incredibly grateful that our doctors figured it out as fast as they did because the consequences could have been more horrid than they are,” said Barcia.

If you get your shot at the museum, you’ll have a chance to come back for free.

They’re offering a free voucher for a future visit for up to four people.