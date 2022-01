New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a victory speech after defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli to win re-election, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Asbury Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy has renewed a Public Health Emergency for the Garden State.

“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the Omicron variant,” the governor said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check this page for updates.