NEW JERSEY — Those traveling to New Jersey from another state will no longer need to be required to quarantine, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Those visiting New Jersey or New Jersey residents returning home from travel will not be required to quarantine effective immediately, according to the governor.

Murphy did remind residents to continue to follow proper protocols.

“We do encourage everyone to continue to exercise common sense when traveling domestically and to follow all local health and safety protocols wherever you are traveling to. And if your goal is international travel, recognize that the COVID reality in many nations is much different than here, and adhere to the travel guidance and advisories posted by the United States Department of State,” he said.

The announcement comes after Murphy previously announced quarantines were no longer mandated for vaccinated individuals returning to or visiting the Garden State.

Prior to the lifted quarantine mandate, travelers were advised to get a COVID-19 test one to three days before the trip and again three to five days after the trip. If travelers test positive, they had to self-isolate for at least 10 days and should postpone travel during that time.

Murphy lifted the advisory as the state continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state. As of Monday, New Jersey reported a 2.73% positivity rate.

Despite making changes to the travel advisory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people, Gov. Murphy said the state would keep its indoor mask mandate, because they’re “not out of the woods yet.”