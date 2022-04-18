NEW YORK (PIX11) — A federal judge in Florida may have voided the national mask mandate for public transportation, but, for now, New Yorkers will still have to mask up.

“We are continuing to follow CDC guidelines,” MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said.

He added the MTA will “review the Florida court order.”

The court decision from U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball said the CDC improperly failed to justify its mandate. She said the only solution was to cast out the rule entirely, because it would be impossible to end it for just the limited group of people who objectified to it in the lawsuit.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote.

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. Critics have seized on the fact that states have rolled back rules requiring masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, and yet COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply since the omicron variant peaked in mid-January.

There was no immediate word on whether the government will appeal.