MTA announces pop-up vaccine booster sites at popular stations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: A view of Grand Central Terminal during rush hour on March 12, 2020 in New York City. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in the United States, many professional events have been canceled and some businesses are starting to have their employees work from home. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — City straphangers will now be able to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 booster shot at three popular stations, the MTA announced Tuesday.

The sites are planned for Times Square-42nd Street, Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street and Grand Central Terminal.

The state-funded program will give both city residents and visitors the opportunity to get a booster shot — without an appointment.

“With the surge in recent cases due to the omicron variant, we want to make sure that New Yorkers have the opportunity to get their booster shots as quickly and conveniently as possible, especially with the holidays right around the corner,” MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. “By placing these vaccination sites for booster shots in high traffic areas of the transit system, we hope that many will take advantage of the opportunity to further protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The Times Square-42nd Street location is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas Day, when it will be closed. The Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street site will only run until Dec. 23, and will be open from 3 to 8 p.m.

Booster shots will be available at Grand Central Terminal from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. That site will also be open from 3 to 8 p.m.

“As New Yorkers gather for the holiday season it is more important than ever that everyone continues to take every precaution available to protect themselves and those around them,” MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said.

Since launching pop-up sites on May 12, the MTA has vaccinated 36,581, according to a release.