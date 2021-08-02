MTA adopts COVID vaccine mandate for all workers: Cuomo

An MTA worker wears a mask on a subway train at Grand Army Plaza station in Brooklyn on April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK — The MTA will require its workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly virus testing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will also adopt the policy, Cuomo said. The policy will go into effect for both agencies beginning Labor Day, according to the governor.

“We put this in place, it’s controversial … but it’s necessary,” Cuomo said of the vaccine mandate.

Cuomo also urged schools in areas with substantial increases in COVID cases to implement a vaccine or weekly testing policy for teachers and staff.

The announcement came as New York continues to see a concerning spike in COVID cases linked to the highly transmissible delta variant.

On Sunday, the state Health Department reported 2,516 new COVID cases, a one-day positivity rate of 2.68% and seven-day average of 2.40%. Staten Island had the second highest seven-day positivity rate of all regions in the state at 3.25%.

According to Cuomo, hospitalizations “basically doubled” and cases basically a four-fold increase

Cuomo said because of delta, hospitalizations “basically doubled” and there has been a “four-fold increase” in the number of cases.

“If you are unvaccinated, the delta variant should be a major concern to you,” the governor warned.

The rise in cases is happening at a faster and steadier pace now than it did last fall, before anyone was vaccinated.

About 57% of eligible New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, with vaccination rates lowest in rural counties as well as in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

While the MTA is a state-run entity, its workers are not officially state employees so it was up to the transit authority to decide whether it would adopt the mandatory vaccine or weekly COVID testing policy Cuomo announced for state workers last week.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.