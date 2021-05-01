Mount Sinai doctor trying to help COVID sufferers in India

UPPER MANHATTAN — A new wave of COVID-19 has made India the worst hit country in the world.

Hospitals are swamped, vaccines are running short, equipment is running out.

Now, one doctor at a hospital in the tri-state area is spearheading a move to gather equipment and supplies to fly in to India.

“It’s personal to almost everyone and just happens to be very close to me right now,” Dr. Ash Tewari, chair of the Urology Department of the Mount Sinai Health System, told PIX 11 News.

Dr. Tewari is on a personal mission to help the country of his birth, India, now struggling with the largest COVID-19 surge the world has yet seen.



New infections top 350,000 daily, substantially more than the United States saw at the highest point of the pandemic here.



Supplies of everything from vaccines to ventilators, oxygen and medicine are desperately needed.



Dr. Tewari, a COVID-19 survivor himself, just recently lost a childhood friend because there wasn’t a ventilator to help him breathe.



“They drove around for two hours for a ventilator. There were none at the time,” Dr. Tewari told PIX11 News. “And within a few hours, that was the last conversation I had.”



On Monday, Mount Sinai Health System will be shipping 25 ventilators, 100 sleep apnea machines with kits to convert them to ventilators to hospitals all over India through a chartered plane to Mumbai.



Mount Sinai acquired these ventilators for its own COVID-19 surge last year.



“If there is something small, minuscule to do, why not, to help?,” Dr. Tewari asked.



Dr. Tewari.,who was born and raised in Kanpur, India, is seeing so many friends and family suffer back in India.



He is not requesting financial help, but medical equipment and more.



“They don’t need pity, they need help,“ Dr. Tewari added. “They need solutions. Actions can save.”



For more information on how to help, please reach reach out to Dr. Ash Tewari, chair of the department of urology at the Mount Sinai Health System. .