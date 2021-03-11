Morningside Heights ER doctor raps to spread vaccine acceptance

Dr. Chris Hahn works as an ER Doctor at Mount Sinai Morningside. In addition to taking care of patients, he has a unique way of connecting with people through music.  

The husband and father of four has dedicated his time to raising awareness about mask wearing and promoting confidence in the vaccine.

His mission started at the beginning of the pandemic when he created a song about COVID testing. 

Now Hahn has another incredible rap song with powerful message. His vaccine awareness campaign is already garnered attention online.

When it came to getting the vaccine, he stepped up and fulfilled his duty.

With the COVID-19 crisis still a big concern, he said many people are still hesitant to get the vaccine, and hopes his lyrics will make a difference.

