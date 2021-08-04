‘More that needs to be done’: COVID long-haulers in NYC call for more support

As local leaders continued to urge people to get vaccinated, the rise of the delta variant has resulted in more COVID-19 cases in the tri-state.

This comes as the organization Covid Survivors For Change plans to march across the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday.

“We’re gathering to raise awareness about the ongoing needs of the survivor community,” organizer Chris Kocher said.

Kocher said the march will be masked and socially distanced, and participants must be vaccinated. The group wants more support for coronavirus survivors with long haul symptoms and children who’ve lost family to the virus.

“There is a lot more that needs to be done to make sure that we are supporting them, prioritizing them in resources and support programs,” Kocher said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday more than 10 million vaccine doses have been given in New York City. That means approximately 5 million people are vaccinated.

“And we know the more we do, the more lives are saved, the more we protect our recovery,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden Administration has taken the first steps toward requiring almost all foreign visitors to the United States be vaccinated.

While Americans can now visit the European Union, the air traffic has not been both ways. There is no timeline yet for that.