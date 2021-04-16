More than half of NY adults have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 50% of New Yorkers 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And, more than one in three in the same age group have been fully vaccinated, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

The governor said more than 12.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state and more than 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

To sign up for a vaccine appointment, New Yorkers can use the ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool.

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program.

A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Thursday is as follows:

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 12,638,792

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 198,257

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,546,338

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 39.6%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 26.4%

Percent of New Yorkers 18+ with at least one vaccine dose – 50.7%

Percent of New Yorkers 18+ with completed vaccine series – 34.1%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past 24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 464,773 6,457 325,194 4,364 Central New York 395,889 3,824 292,065 5,282 Finger Lakes 485,239 5,567 337,453 8,292 Long Island 965,240 11,305 596,295 13,160 Mid-Hudson 830,372 11,819 522,628 13,928 Mohawk Valley 194,434 1,945 140,825 2,187 New York City 3,603,332 52,091 2,368,152 35,855 North Country 193,390 896 152,048 2,049 Southern Tier 257,985 1,626 182,662 4,149 Western New York 521,747 5,787 356,177 10,542 Statewide 7,912,401 101,317 5,273,499 99,808



First doses fully delivered to New York Providers Second doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980