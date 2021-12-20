FILE – This Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. U.S. health advisers are debating if millions of Americans who received Moderna vaccinations should get a booster shot — this time, using half the original dose. Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand. On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration evaluated the evidence that Moderna boosters should be offered, too — and on Friday, they’ll tackle the same question for those who got Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Moderna on Monday morning said data from studies of its booster shot showed that the third dose of the COVID vaccine significantly significantly increased antibody levels against the omicron variant.

According to the company, the currently authorized booster dose increased omicron-neutralizing antibodies approximately 37-fold, compared to pre-boost levels.

Additionally, the study found that a dose two-times the size of the current booster increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold against omicron.

Moderna said it is still developing its omicron-specific booster shot.

“Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of the drugmaker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.