MLB stadiums pass 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots given

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
People line up in the rain outside the Yankee Stadium on February 5, 2021 in New York as the Stadium is turned into a mass Covid-19 vaccination site, which is strictly reserved for residents of The Bronx. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

People line up in the rain outside the Yankee Stadium on February 5, 2021 in New York as the Stadium is turned into a mass Covid-19 vaccination site, which is strictly reserved for residents of The Bronx. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been dispensed at Major League Baseball stadiums, with Yankee Stadium and Citi Field among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day.

The 11 ballparks that converted to mass vaccination centers in the offseason combined to pass a million total shots this week, MLB said Friday.

The regular season starts Thursday.

Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and PNC Park will keep providing doses after opening day, while Minute Maid Park and Petco Park are not planning that. The Colorado Rockies are still working to see if Coors Field will continue to be used.

The Yankees’ home opener is on April 1, while the Mets’ opening day lands on April 8.

Fenway Park and Globe Life Field also were employed to administer doses.

“Major League Baseball, our clubs and major league players have worked hand-in-hand with communities across the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic,” commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“I commend the clubs that have hosted vaccination and testing at their ballparks and all of our franchises for promoting health and safety in our communities. Most importantly, MLB is grateful to the countless heroes who are lifting up our society and helping us reach the better days ahead,” he said.

Earlier this week, MLB joined the country’s other sports leagues to support a new campaign — “It’s Up To You” — that includes spots by Angels star Mike Trout and Mets slugger Pete Alonso to encourage fans to get information on coronavirus vaccinations.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?

Spring warmth returns to the area

All Up in your Business: Juice PLNT

DNA Romance: Is finding love in your DNA?

How ranked choice voting works

Pothole season: NJ DOT discusses repair response, who pays for car damages

Warmer, partly sunny Thursday before things heat up Friday

Survivor of Boulder shooting recounts his experience

@PIX11News on Twitter