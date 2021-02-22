MetLife Stadium, other large NJ arenas can reopen with capacity limits: Gov. Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. — Large sports and entertainment venues in New Jersey can reopen to the public beginning March 1, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Speaking on WFAN sports radio, the governor said venues with a fixed-seating capacity of over 5,000 people can open either at 10% capacity for indoor sites and 15% capacity for outdoor settings.

The relaxed COVID-19 restrictions would apply to places like MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and Giants, and the Prudential Center, where the New Jersey Devils play.

The governor also announced, effective immediately, that indoor and outdoor collegiate sports practices and competitions may allow two parents or guardians per participating athlete as spectators.

However, the number of spectators cannot exceed 35% of an indoor room’s capacity and social distancing must be maintained outdoors, Murphy said.

