(NEXSTAR) – “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart revealed she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and said she is “mad” that more isn’t being done to slow transmission.

“I got COVID. I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it’s bad,” Hart said in an Instagram video Wednesday, her voice noticeably raspy. “One of my kids I think has it so far, I’m praying that the other ones are OK.”

Hart said she feels a constant weight on her chest and difficulty breathing.

She also urged others to do better, expressing frustration at the lack of mask wearing in schools.

“I’m mad, I’m really mad because we tried – we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot but we got a little lazy, and I think as a country we got lazy, and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school because I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

Despite a sharp uptick in pediatric cases of COVID-19 in hospitals across the country, several Republican governors have ordered a ban on mask mandates in schools and even sought to withhold money from educators who ignore the government order.

Hart said she’s especially concerned for her children, because if one of them has to be hospitalized she won’t be able to take them now.

“I’m just scared and sad and disappointed … in some of our leaders and a lot of people, including myself,” Hart said. “I just wish I’d done better so I’m asking you guys to do better, to protect your families, protect your kids. It’s not over yet, I hoped it was but it’s not. So, stay vigilant and stay safe.”