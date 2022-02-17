Meet the doctor advising an equitable care initiative in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Michigan native Dr. Denise Rodgers grew up believing she would practice medicine in a Black and brown community somewhere in the deep south.

But after a medical school course in a Bronx hospital gave her a taste of practicing in a more urban setting, she was hooked.

Now, the doctor — vice chancellor of Interprofessional Programs at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences — is advising the Equitable Vaccine Initiative in New Jersey’s biggest city. The mission is to get Black and brown Newark residents to get the COVID-19 shot.

Rodgers admits providing medical care in a big city isn’t a worry free experience — specially in the era of a highly politicized pandemic.

“I, as a physician, am humbled by the degree to which we have failed to have people understand how science works,” she said.

However, the doctor said she’s also humbled by “the level of people’s fear.” That fear isn’t unjustified, having been fueled by the “Tuskegee Experiment” and other studies secretly conducted on African-American people over the last two centuries.

“The very thing that could help to prevent death, is the very thing people are so afraid of getting — because of this history,” Rodgers said.

But she said the work of the Equitable Vaccine Initiative is paying off — specifically by utilizing established community stakeholders to connect with skeptical or uninformed residents. As people see others they know and trust get vaccinated against COVID-19, they do the same.