NEW YORK (PIX11) — The highly contagious omicron BA.5 variant is what’s driving COVID-19 cases up in New York City, according to medical experts.

With the recent development, city officials are now urging New Yorkers to mask up indoors to prevent the spread of the virus. Dr. Eric Ascher from Lenox Hill Hospital joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to talk about the most recent trends in the COVID-19 situation in the city.

