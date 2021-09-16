FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — As the United States awaits federal approval of COVID-19 booster shots, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled New York City’s Booster Shot Plan.

“We need to be ready to move immediately,” the mayor said during his Thursday press briefing. “We are ready.”

The plan would use all 1,900 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the city to administer the shots.

About 25 city-run sites will also stay open and provide extended hours to meet the demands of the public.

Once federal approval is granted, the city will participate in a proactive booster shot outreach campaign to schedule shots for residents.

Weekend booster shot events will also be hosted to give 45,000 additional shots a week, if needed.

According to the mayor, the city is preparing on the assumption that the FDA and CDC would recommend booster shots as early as next week.

When asked why the city unveiled plans before approval was given, the mayor said he wanted residents to know the city is ready as soon as they’re given the ground rules and the green light.

Booster shots are already available for those in New York who are immunocompromised.