NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, according to Fabien Levy, his office’s press secretary.

Adams knew of his health status after taking a PCR test out of an abundance of caution, since he woke up with a raspy voice, according to Levy. A mayor’s spokesperson tells PIX11’s Dan Mannarino the Mayor takes a rapid test every day, all of which have been negative until Sunday.

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” Levy said in a statement. “He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well.”

Levy said that Adams will continue to fulfill his responsibilities in a remote setup.