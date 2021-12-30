NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s departure from City Hall will make way for Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take the reins of the nation’s largest city on Jan. 1.
While the transition has been seamless, according to both officials, Adams arrives amid a city still in crisis over COVID and a surge in cases.
Adams was set to lay out his winter battle plan for the city on Thursday morning at a briefing.
BREAKING UPDATES:
- Vaccinations and boosters are our strongest weapon in our arsenal against COVID, Adams said.
- We must allow our city to function, the mayor-elect said.
- Adams said his plan will both keep New Yorkers safe and keep the city open.
- This plan was created with extensive help from health leaders at the city, state and federal level.
- “Our plan is vaccine and testing,” Adams said.
- Adams said when COVID antiviral pills become available for mass distribution, it will be done in an equitable way in New York City.
PLAN DETAILS:
- The plan will be broken down into six pillars: Vaccination, supporting hospitals, testing, treatment, slowing spread and safer schools.
- Vaccination
- Mayor de Blasio’s current private sector vaccine mandate will remain in place for the beginning of the new year.
- The city will decide by spring about a vaccine mandate for public schools.
- Supporting hospitals and congregate settings
- We will resource our Health + Hospitals system to make sure they have staffing to handle increase in patients.
- Slowing the spread:
- The city will distribute an additional two million higher-grade masks (KN95, KF94 and N95) in January, particularly via community-based organizations and Health Department sites.
- Our public health guidance and rules will be calibrated based upon the science, equity considerations, the advice of health experts and the virus’ threat to public health.
- For public awareness and to manage COVID, the city will release a color-coded system that shows the level of virus threat and communicates clearly what level of safety measures are in place.
- Safer schools:
- Double surveillance testing and adjust Situation Room and quarantine protocols.
- Send home millions of rapid at-home tests for students and educators.
- Strengthen our mitigation measures, including higher quality masks and improved ventilation.