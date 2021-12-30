NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s departure from City Hall will make way for Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take the reins of the nation’s largest city on Jan. 1.

While the transition has been seamless, according to both officials, Adams arrives amid a city still in crisis over COVID and a surge in cases.

Adams was set to lay out his winter battle plan for the city on Thursday morning at a briefing.

BREAKING UPDATES:

Vaccinations and boosters are our strongest weapon in our arsenal against COVID, Adams said.

We must allow our city to function, the mayor-elect said.

Adams said his plan will both keep New Yorkers safe and keep the city open.

This plan was created with extensive help from health leaders at the city, state and federal level.

“Our plan is vaccine and testing,” Adams said.

Adams said when COVID antiviral pills become available for mass distribution, it will be done in an equitable way in New York City.

PLAN DETAILS:

The plan will be broken down into six pillars: Vaccination, supporting hospitals, testing, treatment, slowing spread and safer schools.

Vaccination Mayor de Blasio’s current private sector vaccine mandate will remain in place for the beginning of the new year. The city will decide by spring about a vaccine mandate for public schools.

Supporting hospitals and congregate settings We will resource our Health + Hospitals system to make sure they have staffing to handle increase in patients.

Slowing the spread: The city will distribute an additional two million higher-grade masks (KN95, KF94 and N95) in January, particularly via community-based organizations and Health Department sites. Our public health guidance and rules will be calibrated based upon the science, equity considerations, the advice of health experts and the virus’ threat to public health. For public awareness and to manage COVID, the city will release a color-coded system that shows the level of virus threat and communicates clearly what level of safety measures are in place.

Safer schools: Double surveillance testing and adjust Situation Room and quarantine protocols. Send home millions of rapid at-home tests for students and educators. Strengthen our mitigation measures, including higher quality masks and improved ventilation.

