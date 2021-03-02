As many New Yorkers continue to have questions and concerns over the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he plans to get the single-shot vaccine himself.

The mayor and the city’s health officials were asked about the newly approved vaccine, which is 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness — Many people have said they would rather get the Pfizer and Moderna shots, which are about 95% protective against symptomatic COVID-19.

“I plan on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I want to show people it’s the right choice, and I , for one, look forward to only getting one shot rather than two,” the mayor said, noting that some people don’t return for their second shots.

“When you get one shot, and it’s done, and you’re protected. Your life is protected and you’re not going to end up at the hospital, that’s the name of the game.”

Senior Advisor for Public Health Dr. Jay Varma acknowledged variants evolve, but all the vaccines stop the variants from making people seriously ill.

President and CEO of Health and Hospitals Dr. Mitchel Katz said he plans to recommend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to his patients and it will give him a piece of mind knowing they will be protected after one shot.

City officials acknowledged there has been misinformation and mistrust among communities with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with many believing they are not receiving “the most effective” vaccine.

“Why would you wait if you can get vaccinated protected now?” the mayor said, urging people to get the vaccine that’s available to them.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, previously said Americans should not be choosy with which COVID-19 vaccine they get, and added if a large number of Americans delay vaccination, it could open the door to more COVID-19 variants.

New York City has administered 2,024,601 vaccine doses, and the mayor said the city continues to be on the path to reach its goal of 5 million vaccines administered by June.

Associated Press contributed to this report.