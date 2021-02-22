Mayor de Blasio appoints Lorraine Grillo as COVID-19 ‘Recovery Czar’

Lorraine Grillo, CEO of the NYC School Construction Authority, was appointed as the city’s “Recovery Czar.”

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Lorraine Grillo as the Senior Advisory for Recovery as the city continues to battle COVID-19.

Serving as the city’s “Recovery Czar,” Grillo will coordinate across the city’s agencies to push through the mayor’s “Recovery for All of Us” agenda, the mayor said Monday.

“New York City was hit with an unprecedented health care and economic crisis. Together, we’re taking unprecedented steps to drive a recovery for all of us,” said Mayor de Blasio.

“As New York City’s first-ever Recovery Czar, Lorraine will cut through bureaucracy, coordinate across all agencies, and reach out to non-profit and private partners to make sure our recovery is felt in every borough, every neighborhood, and every block.”

Her appointment goes into effect immediately.

“Every job I’ve had serving the people of New York City, from responding to Hurricane Sandy to expanding universal Pre-K, has required an intense coordination across different agencies, companies and non-profits. That’s the same aggressive approach I’m going to take to lead a recovery for all of us,” she later said in a statement.

Under her new position, Grillo will build on her work, championing minority-and women-owned businesses as well as push for economic justice.

Grillo served at the School Construction Authority since 1994 and became the president CEO of the agency in 2010.

Over the past ten years, Grillo has built over 80,000 K-12 school seats and over 9,000 universal Pre-K seats. Her team was also responsible for the reopening of 71 schools damaged by Hurricane Sandy in record time.

