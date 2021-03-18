Mayor Bill de Blasio gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor Bill de Blasio receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 18, 2021.

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday during his daily briefing.

The mayor received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, administered by Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

“That was easy,” he said upon receiving the vaccine.

De Blasio said he waited until new groups, including public-facing employees, were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to receive his shot.

He wanted to show New Yorkers he had full faith in the safety and efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

