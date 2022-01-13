Mayor Adams open to temporary remote option for NYC schools

A student attends class in person at an art gallery turned learning pod on October 01, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 surge, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday a temporary remote-learning option for city schools is under consideration.

“We want to provide the safest place for our children, and we want to have our children in school,” Mayor Adams said when asked to comment about the teachers union calling for a remote option.

The mayor said he has been working closely with the president of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT).

UFT President Michael Mulgrew said the union has “long called for an instructionally sound remote option and have been speaking directly to the Mayor about creating one, a program that will work for students.”

Adams said he still believes that schools are the safest place for children to be, but if the city is able to put a temporarily remote option in place, “we are welcome to do so.”

“We will find the right way to educate our children in a very safe environment,” he said.

Before winter break, a number of schools were closed because of COVID cases.

The teachers union had suggested a temporary return to remote learning, but Adams felt strongly about keeping schools open.

As schools reopened to in-person learning after the holidays, teachers and students alike called for remote options.

Members of the UFT on Monday rallied outside their union headquarters while city students took on frigid temperatures on Tuesday, walking out of school, raising health and safety concerns.