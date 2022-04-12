NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than two years into the COVID-19pandemic, some of the nation’s largest cities are reinstating mandates to keep people safe.

Philadelphia just announced people must mask up, once again, following a sharp increase in reported infections.

In New York, city leaders are avoiding any return to restrictions and instead, relying on the public to get vaccinated.

“Booster, vaccination, that can be the difference between hospitalization and even worse, I want to encourage every New Yorker to get boosted and vaccinated,” Adams said in a raspy voice, crediting his COVID-19 shots to having only mild symptoms.

The mayor joined a growing list of high-profile officials testing positive for the illness. Health officials say BA-2 is to blame for the current uptick, at a time when New York’s restrictive COVID mandates have been lifted and more people are flocking to the Big Apple, boosting area businesses.

“It’s getting warm out; the jump we’ve seen this spring has definitely been sizeable in the sense that it’s really people coming back to the city,” Richard Zaro, owner of Cutlets Sandwich Shop, said.

Mayor Adams wants to keep the momentum going, despite the latest city data, which showed daily average increases for both the number of people testing positive and the total number of confirmed and probable cases. Cases are still well below the recent omicron variant winter peak in January, and the mayor said there’s no reason for a return to a mask mandate.

“Well, it’s a combo of things we’re looking at. We’re looking at the infection rates, as well as deaths, and how fast it is spreading,” he said. “The doctors have created what scenario will cause us to move to the next level. We’re not there yet, and when we do we will announce it.”

Some New Yorkers PIX11 News spoke with said they trust the city is keeping up with science.

“I hope we do whatever the public health officials tell us to do. They’re the experts,” a local said.

New York Gov. Hochul said it’s even more important now to stay up-to-date on vaccine doses and to get tested before you travel, ahead of the spring holidays which are quickly approaching, in order to help limit the spread of the virus.