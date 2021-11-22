Masks again required in western NY county as COVID spreads

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in the region.

Starting Tuesday, anyone over age two and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations: from bars and restaurants, to grocery stores, to gyms and fitness centers.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said if the mask mandate doesn’t work by mid-December, the county will require vaccine mandates for indoor dining.

Erie is home to Buffalo and is western New York’s most populous county.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter