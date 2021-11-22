Masks again required in western NY county as COVID spreads

ALBANY, N.Y. — Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in the region.

Starting Tuesday, anyone over age two and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations: from bars and restaurants, to grocery stores, to gyms and fitness centers.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said if the mask mandate doesn’t work by mid-December, the county will require vaccine mandates for indoor dining.

Erie is home to Buffalo and is western New York’s most populous county.