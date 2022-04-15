THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will soon no longer be required to attend many Broadway shows, but theatergoers will still need to wear face masks through at least May 31.

All 41 Broadway theaters will extend their mask requirement for audiences through at least the end of May, but many will no longer check attendees for vaccination status after April 30, the Broadway League announced Friday.

“Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

The Broadway League recommends checking the website of the show you plan to attend to see if they are still requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Updated masking protocols for June and beyond will be announced in May.