Man collected over $150K through fake COVID unemployment claims: Queens DA

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

QUEENS —  A Queens man has been charged with several crimes, including grand larceny and identity theft, after he allegedly filed multiple fake unemployment claims to receive COVID relief funds, authorities said.

Keijohn Graham, 21, filed unemployment claims under 13 different names, collecting more than $150,000 from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security (CARES) Act, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“This defendant saw this additional support for the needy as an opportunity to fill his own pockets and filed unemployment claims in various names to collect more than $150,000 in benefits. This fraud during the pandemic costs our country, and our state, billions of dollars. We will not stand for this in Queens County. My Office will continue to diligently investigate these types of crimes and bring those responsible to justice,” Katz said in a statement. 

Graham was arraigned on a 68-count indictment, charging him with second-degree grand larceny, first degree identity theft, falsifying business records, criminal possession of public benefit cards, criminal possession of stolen property and offering false instrument for filing.

He was arrested on March 23 after authorities conducted a search warrant and seized numerous documents and credit cards, including 13 Department of Labor benefit debit cards from his Far Rockaway home.

If convicted, Graham faces up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens restaurants need help after Ida

Flood damage still impacting Queens community as cleanup continues

Queens borough president on Biden visit, how residents can get relief aid

Pres. Biden surveys storm damage in Manville, NJ

Biden tours Queens damage

Residents react as Biden visits NY, NJ

More Queens

Crime

Witness says R. Kelly kept her locked up for days before sex assault

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Brooklyn collision: 9-year-old girl thrown from SUV, critically injured

Sex trafficking trial: R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter