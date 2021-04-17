Make COVID casino smoking ban permanent in NJ, health advocates say

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ casino patron lights cigarette

A woman lights a cigarette while playing a slot machine at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Health advocates say New Jersey’s temporary coronavirus-related ban on smoking in Atlantic City casinos should be made permanent, and some state legislators say they’ll push to make that happen.

But the casinos say permanently banning smoking once the pandemic has ended will drive away customers, leading to job losses and lower tax revenue for the state. They say the gambling halls have invested heavily in air filtration equipment that renders the workspaces safe.

According to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation, casinos in 20 states are smoke-free, and three additional states — New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — have enacted temporary virus-related smoking bans.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ teen trounces competition in coding 'Hack-a-thon'

States leading the way on gun control & police reform as feds flounder

NJ hospital offers first-ever test for COVID antibodies post-vaccine

Gov. Murphy proposes new ambitious gun control, safety measures for New Jersey

Dog rescued after paw gets stuck on escalator at Journal Square PATH Station

NJ congressman talks congestion pricing surcharges for Garden State drivers

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter