Looking back at a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK — On the night of March 10, 2020, New York saw it’s last “normal” major event.

A sight that now seems like something from another world. It was a sold out show at Madison Square Garden for the Allman Brothers Band’s 50th anniversary.

The next day, March 11, the city and much of America started shutting down. The first known case pf COVID-19 in our area had come on March 1 — a 39-year-old woman who had traveled to Iran.

Soon afterwards: an outbreak in New Rochelle. Broadway shut down, sports shutdown, schools closed. So did all non-essential businesses.

The mayor and governor warned us.

“We needed to take these very radical steps right now, “ Mayor de Blasio said. “We’re taking them instantly. There’s definitely more coming.”

As Gov. Cuomo put it, “Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”

The governor would go on to do 111 straight days of COVID-19 briefings because the virus had New York in its grip. And New York City was the epicenter.

Hundreds and hundreds of businesses closed for good. Thousands of New Yorkers lost their jobs. Hospitals were filled to capacity and beyond.

There were shortages of ventilators and gowns and masks. And there were no proven treatments. People died on ventilators without any communication with loved ones.

The state mandated nursing homes take back recovering patients. Now, Gov. Cuomo’s administration is being accused of doctoring the numbers of nursing home deaths to undercount the carnage.

As the COVID curve peaked in April, things started to recover. Reopening plans were implemented. But plenty of people refused to cooperate by wearing masks and social distancing and keeping businesses closed.

The city battled with unions over reopening schools beyond remote learning. High schools are now due to open up on March 22.

It’s been an awful 12 months. So far, according to the NYC Health department, 766,194 city residents have had COVID-19. More than 30,000 city residents have died and another 21,000 in New Jersey.

But now, there are some drugs to treat COVID-19 patients and vaccines are here. Despite some shortages, President Joe Biden says by the end of May everyone who wants a vaccination can have it.

We’re getting better.