Long lines? Short supply? There are options when it comes to child vaccines

NEW YORK — For a third day, parents and their children stood outside in lines at public schools across the city, hoping there would be enough vaccinations available to get children ages 5 through 11 protected from COVID-19.

More than 24,000 students across the city are vaccinated so far.

The mobile sites at schools may be convenient, but they’re not always an option, like when the school is shut down.

When the Henry Gradstein Elementary school closed its doors due to a growing COVID outbreak, parents had to make a new plan.

According to the Department of Education’s COVID case map, the Henry Gardstein Elementary school will be all remote for the next 10 days.

Right now across the city, 126 classrooms are closed out of 65,000.

92 students and 28 staff members have tested positive from COVID.

The Department of Education says all staff members are vaccinated and there’s an incredibly low positivity rate of .19%.

The latest closure is the second school to shut down this year.

Although students won’t be able to get vaccinated at this school right now, doctors at Northwell Health say families can still make a vaccine appointment with their physician.

“If you want your child to get the vaccine there are lots of places to get it but for sure primary care practices are a wonderful place to get them,” said Dr. Sophia Jan.

Dr. Jan is the Division Chief for General Pediatrics at Cohen Children’s Medical Center of Northwell Health.

She says most doctors offices, hospitals and pharmacies are ready to help in slowing the spread of the virus.

“Parents need to be there and take time off from work. We have to provide as many different venues to allow working parents busy families to be able to access these vaccines,” said Dr. Jan.

There are some reports of children’s vaccine shortages in doctors offices, but Northwell Health officials say they don’t have any current shortages.

Appointments can be made online.