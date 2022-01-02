Long Island woman injected teen with COVID vaccine without parental consent: police

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. — A Long Island woman has been accused of injecting a teenager with a COVID-19 vaccine without his parent’s permission or the medical authorization to do so, police said on Saturday.

Laura Parker Russo, 54, allegedly administered what detectives believe was a COVID vaccine to a 17-year-old inside her home in Sea Cliff on Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police did not say why the teen was at Russo’s house.

The teen went home and told his mother, who called police because she had not given Russo permission to inject her son, authorities said.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered Russo is not a medical professional nor did she have official authorization to administer vaccines, according to police.

She was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and was issued a desk appearance ticket for Jan. 21, police said.

