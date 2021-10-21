Local pediatrician preparing for vaccine rollout for young kids

MANHATTAN — The White House on Wednesday unveiled its plan to roll out COVID vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 when and if they get final approval from federal health officials.

The Biden Administration said it’s secured enough supply to vaccinate 28 million children, and also said it will mobilize vaccines to more than 25,000 primary care offices, tens of thousands of pharmacies and hundreds of schools and community based clinics.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she expects federal approval to come sometime in November, while uring local clinics and pediatricians to start preparing their rollout plans.

Dr. Dyan Hes, founder and medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics here in New York City, joined the PIX11 Morning News to share how her office is planning to get young kids vaccinated.