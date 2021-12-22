Lieutenant governor on keeping NY safe against COVID: ‘All options are on the table’

Coronavirus

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – New York State is fighting COVID on all fronts with support of the Biden administration. 

Expanded testing sites are just the beginning as the MTA is also stepping in to provide free booster shots at three busy train stations. 

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to highlight some of the other steps the state is taking to keep New Yorkers safe.

President Joe Biden has been in touch with Gov. Kathy Hochul and her administration with his plans on tackling the omicron variant.

According to Benjamin, seven more testing sites will open across the state under the federal government. He added that Mayor Bill de Blasio announced another 23 testing sites would open in New York City alone.

The lieutenant governor added that the state is creating a portal where people can go online and order the at-home COVID tests the president promised.

Benjamin also said they expect about 30 medical teams the president has offered by early January.

The state will also be opening a new FEMA site. Benjamin could not disclose the location, but said it will be operational before Christmas.

When asked if the state is looking at possibly using the Jacob K. Javits Center as a mass testing site, the lieutenant governor said “All options are on the table.”

The focus is on how the state is going to manage COVID as Benjamin said COVID “is going to be with us for a while.”

He said he’ll be making stops across the state to encourage many others to get vaccinated and boosted.

“If you don’t get vaccinated you are putting your life at risk,” he added.

When asked if there will be new mandates, Benjamin said everything is on the table, but they will work with communities that have been resistant in getting inoculated.

“We have to fight that fight,” he said. “You can’t mandate that through.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Head of NYPD talks NYE Times Square plans, COVID, incoming police commissioner

'All options are on the table': Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin talks plans to keep NY safe

'8 Bit Christmas': Jacob Laval talks HBO Max holiday film

'Lost in Space' star Maxwell Jenkins talks final season of Netflix series

What to know if you need to change your holiday travel plans

'Candy Cane Candidate' star Jacky Lai talks Lifetime holiday movie

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter