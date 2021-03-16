Less than half of Manhattan office workers will be back in September, study finds

A new survey has made it abundantly clear that pre-pandemic office life in New York City is not coming back any time soon — if ever.

Some Manhattan office workers will be back in September, but not most.

A survey of the city’s largest employers found that while only 10% of office workers are already back, 45% will be back by the fall.

“They’re coming back in a hybrid pattern,” said Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of Partnership for NYC.

According to the survey, of the already reduced workforce that will come back, 56% will still work from home part-time.

The industries most eager to return — real estate, tech and finance — plan to bring back at least half of their workforce.

“Some of the areas like professional services, law accounting, they will be slower to come back,” Wylde said.

The survey could spell out trouble for businesses that depend on those office workers to survive, like the Esquires of Wall Street barbershop.

“Every day [we had] 60 to 70 customers…per day. Maybe 6 or 7 barbers. Now after the pandemic, there’s no business — three to four customers a day,” said Sosun “Steve” Khaimov, owner of the Esquires of Wall Street.

The shop, located across from the New York Stock Exchange, is a Wall Street staple and has been around since 1932; Khaimov and his business partner took over the shop in 2001.

“9/11 was tough time. We figured it out. Sandy, we closed but we got back,” said Khaimov.

Among the barbershop’s clientele are titans of industry, like former Stock Exchange President Richard Grasso, former Goldman Sachs Chairman, ex-Sen. Jon Corzine, and TV Personality Jim Cramer.

But to survive, this shop needs foot traffic, which won’t be back any time soon.

