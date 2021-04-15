Latest local COVID news is generally positive, but some complaints remain

NEW YORK — COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates are coming down, while vaccine availability, along with closing times for New York City bars and restaurants, are inching up.

It’s good news generally, but there were complaints related to it, as well as clear signs on Thursday that there’s still a long way to go in getting COVID under control.

Also on Thursday, health authorities confirmed that one of six women who’ve developed blood clots after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was treated in New Jersey for her condition.



The New Jersey Dept. of Health said in a statement that the woman “is a Pennsylvania resident who was hospitalized in New Jersey. For reasons of medical privacy,” the statement continued, the health department “will not be providing any additional details.”



As for the overall numbers, statistics released by the New York City Dept. of Health show that Covid hospitalizations, case numbers and positivity rates all show a nearly two-week downward trend. They also show that hospitalizations for senior citizens have been reduced by 51% since mid-January.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported similar figures statewide on Thursday, the day after he declared that the current 11:00 P.M. curfew for restaurants and bars in New York City would be moved to midnight, starting Monday.



Despite that later hour, many restaurateurs said that it’s not good enough.



“We should never have a curfew,” said Peter Guimares, owner of the Bice restaurant chain.



He said that curfews create more COVID danger for customers because it pressures them to gather during a concentrated period of time, rather than stagger their eating and drinking times throughout evenings.



“What is the difference between staying open ’til midnight,” Guimares asked, “and staying open ’til 2? The virus doesn’t know the difference.”

Meanwhile in Albany on Thursday, a group of Republican legislative leaders held a virtual news conference calling for an end to restaurant and bar curfews.

Assemblyman Will Barclay, the minority leader, led the news conference, and pointed out that many other entertainment venues no longer have curfews placed on them. He and other Republican politicians called for the same to happen immediately for bars and restaurants.



“The governor and his administration’s own contract tracing data stated that only 1.43 percent of Covid cases can be traced to restaurants and bars.”

For now, though, the curfew stands. What also stands is the pause on using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A CDC panel on Wednesday decided to keep it in place until at least the middle of next week.



Despite the pause, doses of the other vaccines, made by Pfizer and Moderna, are increasing slightly. It’s why doctors advise taking advantage of it.



Purvi Parikh, MD is an immunologist with the Asthma and Allergy Network.



“That’s the great thing about having options,” Dr. Parikh said. “At the end of the day, people should get a shot, any shot, and if they’re feeling hesitant about one, get another one.”

Doing so is getting easier. There are now more appointments available on vaccination websites across the region, according to the mayor and the New York City health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi.



He said that the greater availability means “that we are reaching the people that we want to reach with respect to vaccination, and not just the people who are most technologically savvy.”



Chokshi added that more appointments online also means higher access for booking vaccinations by phone. The number for doing so is 877-VAX-4NYC, or 877-829-4692.