11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an update on NY’s progress

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccines in NYC

Total doses: 3,455,877

Pop-up Houses of Worship vaccination sites this week Leviticus Church in Queens Christian Cultural Center and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Brooklyn First Corinthian Baptist Church in Manhattan



3-K for All expansion

3-K for all in every school district

Free, full-day, high-quality childhood education for all

New districts include: 2, 3, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 30

Adding 16,500 more slots

Total to 40,000

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 248 (54% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.79

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,282

7-day rolling average: 6.36%

Q&A

New poll – 50% of NYers undecided in mayor’s race. Does that surprise you? Does not surprise me. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. Folks haven’t been able to focus yet. There is still three months to go.

Triple shifts? We don’t want triple shifts. We’re going to find out why it happened in this situation. I don’t want to see this going forward.

If the city can create 16,500 new seats, why can’t they expand special education 3-K will be in all districts come September and more work is being done to reach kids across NYC Priorities: This is one of the highest priorities within the city and childhood education



Classrooms and instruction We talked about this with senior members of the DOE leadership. Concerns about kids in classrooms doing online work – but a child will be in school with the support of staff, counselors etc. If we have to make staffing adjustments, we will. Chancellor: Each school is working through their own programming issues

Cuomo and COVID restrictions – should he resign? Yes he should resign. Local power should be restored

Hunger strike among undocumented due to immigration suppport/funding It’s sad that people trying to take care of their families are led to a situation where they feel it’s their only choice.

J&J shot: Will a Black senior be more likely to get a door knock than a white senior? It’s not just door knocking, we encourage the vaccine and door knock to encourage appointments. We’re focusing neighborhoods hardest hit, but this is for people of all backgrounds Dr. Dave Chokshi: This is about outreach and making sure people who want to get vaccinated are.

Has the NYPD begun conducting investigations on hate crimes, etc? Please report whatever you see. If you think you see a hate crime, report it. Report any incident you see. When the NYPD investigates, it may come out it was not a hate crime, but it is still something that needs to be looked into.

Why are the indicators different between the city and the state? This goes back to the question of restoring local control. We in NYC have to have our own information and data and we need to protect our own people. The state of NY has their own methodology, but we don’t necessarily agree it’s the best method. Dr. Chokshi: Issues in the city’s health indicators have been resolved.

Instruction in city schools – the city releases info that always changes, what’s the hold up on how many students are getting in-person instruction in schools. Yes we should get more info, but we should also get more accurate info

Transportation: Encouraging people to take subways, buses, etc. and bikes. I am looking forward to riding bikes on the Brooklyn Bridge – it’s something I look forward to. I plan to take the subway soon. More people are getting on the train, and it’s promising.



8:30 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday morning that the city’s 3-K program is being expanded to all New York districts.

The mayor, joined by new Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, announced plans to add 16,500 students to the program for next school year in the fall. Watch their announcement below:

Happening today

A new opt-in period for New York City public school students to switch to in-person learning begins Monday. Read more details here.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 1,794,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,023 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

