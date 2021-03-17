People wait in line at a CityMD Urgent Care in Brooklyn on Nov. 17, 2020.

Happening today:

Vaccine eligibility expands Wednesday in New York to more essential workers:

Public-facing government and public employees

Nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers

Essential, in-person, public-facing building service workers

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,740,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,636 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here