NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
Happening today:
Vaccine eligibility expands Wednesday in New York to more essential workers:
- Public-facing government and public employees
- Nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers
- Essential, in-person, public-facing building service workers
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 1,740,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,636 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here