NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Vaccine eligibility expands Wednesday in New York to more essential workers:

  • Public-facing government and public employees
  • Nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers
  • Essential, in-person, public-facing building service workers

As of Tuesday, there were 1,740,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,636 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

