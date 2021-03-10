Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Coronavirus

Signage urging social distancing is seen in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Signage urging social distancing is seen in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

10 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio shares an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch here when it begins.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 1,693,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,169 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

