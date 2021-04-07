Students arrive for in-person classes at Public School 188 in New York City on Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 1,902,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,861 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here