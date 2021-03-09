Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York

Cyclists and pedestrians move along the Queensboro Bridge, Friday, May 22, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,686,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,094 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talks segregated schools, reopening and more

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

Enjoy a spring-like stretch of days ahead

LIRR adjusts after first day of new service plan

CDC issues new guidelines for vaccinated Americans

NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden

Cuomo investigation moves forward under AG appointees

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

@PIX11News on Twitter