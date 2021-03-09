Cyclists and pedestrians move along the Queensboro Bridge, Friday, May 22, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,686,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,094 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here