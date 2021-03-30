Runners pass a New York Police Officer as they warm weather during the coronavirus pandemic in Central Park Saturday, May 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Happening today

New Yorkers ages 30 years and older can schedule appointments to get vaccinated beginning Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. He also said New Yorkers ages 16 and older can schedule appointments beginning April 6.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there were 1,843,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,387 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here