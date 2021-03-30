Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Runners pass a New York Police Officer as they warm weather during the coronavirus pandemic in Central Park Saturday, May 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Runners pass a New York Police Officer as they warm weather during the coronavirus pandemic in Central Park Saturday, May 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Happening today

New Yorkers ages 30 years and older can schedule appointments to get vaccinated beginning Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. He also said New Yorkers ages 16 and older can schedule appointments beginning April 6.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there were 1,843,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,387 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

@PIX11News on Twitter