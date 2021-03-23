Signage urging social distancing is seen in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 deaths

New York surpassed more than 40,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to updated state Department of Health data. The Health Department reported 53 new fatalities, bringing the number of lives lost to 40,023.

NY COVID-19 vaccine update

Total doses administered – 7,875,044

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 137,814

Total doses administered over past seven days – 1,040,660

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 26.5%

Percent of New Yorkers fully vaccinated – 13.8%

Update: NY COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Test results reported Monday – 143,521

Total positive on Monday – 6,801

Percent positive on Monday – 4.74%

Seven-day average of percent positive – 3.33%

COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide – 4,681

Number of COVID patients in ICUs – 925

Number of ICU patients with intubation – 596

New COVID-19 deaths – 53

Total deaths since March 2020 – 40,023

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccines in NYC

Total doses: 3,411,492

Recovery in NYC

Full city workforce return begins May 3

Racial Justice Commission

Jennifer Jones Austin announced as Chair for the commission

Cure violence expansion

Five new sites up by the summer: 103rd precinct 49th precinct 71st precinct 69th precinct 70th precinct

Doubling Cure Violence/Crisis Management System workforce at 29 precincts by this summer.

Special election in the Bronx

City Council seats in Districts 11 and 15

District 11: Bedford Park, Kingsbridge, Riverdale, Norwood, Van Cortlandt Village, Wakefield, Woodland

District 15: Allerton, Bathgate, Bedford Park, Belmont, East Tremont, Fordham, Mount Hope, Olinville, Van Nest and West Farms.

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 203 (56% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.63

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,334

7-day rolling average: 5.91%

Q&A

City employees heading back to the office in May — how are you facing hesitancy of receiving the vaccine? We’re doing this with a health and safety first perspective. Laura Anglin is constantly working and consulting with healthcare leadership. Approach will be distancing, ventilation. We’re going to bring back the workforce, but do it in a way that’s safe.

Gov. Cuomo announced people 50+ can get vaccinated. Seems to have skipped over other front-facing employees (construction workers, journalists) You’re on the frontlines. We need you, you should. We need to restore local power and the power to decide vaccination groups. There are a lot of people who are out there serving people. They deserve the right to be vaccinated.

Tourism should return to NYC – what’s the plan? Many hotels are still closed or housing either homeless or COVID patients. Vast majority of our hotels are still being used for tourism and business. It needs to be done with a focus on health and safety first. There’s going to be so much happening in the summer and fall. We’re going to be a city that gets safer all the time.

Now that you and the first lady have been vaccinated, has your behavior changed or do you expect to do anything differently? Until at least June, we should stick to everything we’re doing now. We need to stay vigilant.

Racial Justice Commission- What do you think of the idea for reparations? They (other state) focused it specifically on residents that were affected by housing issues There’s no specific policy action.

Return to work – Is there legal policy that has people using “encouraged” or “required” to wear masks We’re going to be clear with people that they need to have masks on if they’re going to be in contact with people.

Citizens union – releasing report on police reform — establishing a deputy mayor for NYPD – The NYPD is technically under the mayor’s agency.

NYPD commissioner and city council There’s going to be a new mayor come January 1, and they’re going to pick their own administration, including police commissioner.

What percentage of city workforce will return? Are there exceptions for people with medical concerns/child care? About 80% of the city workforce is at their worksites. The folks who work in office settings are the ones overwhelmingly coming back. We do believe that when folks come back in person, it’ll allow us to achieve more. It’s really important for us to continue and work to get people back. Laura Anglin: We’ll be doing staggered schedules and making sure some will work in the office while others are working from home. Help employees who have to deal with in-person and remote learning for schools

Why do you think May 3 is a good time to bring workers back to the office With our public force, we need them back in the office and get them back to work. Other sectors are different. While we see what happens in the next weeks depends on the variant.

Commission: Jones Austin talked about the need to dismantle systems that enable racism. How and when are we doing that? This is historic work. It’s never been attempted by anywhere in the country, and it requires looking at the big picture Jones Austin: We don’t yet know all that we need to know. What we’ll be doing is looking at our laws and practices

May 3 opening: Some sense of where you’ll be focused on with particular laws and policies. If you look across city agencies, you’ll see issues raised by community leaders.

Return to work: Some sort of signaling that big companies will allow to bring their workers back– how flexible do you hope NY’s broader workforce will be? You’re seeing more and more of these announcements. We should separate the question of blended and hybrid in-office/remote work. Companies will do them differently. We’re going to have 5 million people vaccinated by June. A lot of companies make decisions in coming months, while others will wait until September. It’s going to help companies do their work. You’re going to see a lot more of that in the coming months.

Economic inequality – in 2021, we’re getting a commission that highlights economic and racial inequality. This was central to your running for office. Why are we getting this so late? We’ve redistributed 10s of millions of dollars to communities. I think it’ll be a model for other parts of the country. Jones Austin: Even when we put new policies into place, it won’t get to where we want in a particular amount of time.



Happening today

Starting Tuesday, New Yorkers 50 years old and above are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more here.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 1,794,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,023 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

