Vaccines in NYC

2,024,601 vaccines administered

Merck will help produce Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Co-op City Vaccination site opens Thursday Opens Thursdays-Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Calling on the state to expand eligibility to include: Lifeguards Sanitation workers District attorneys and courtroom staff Board of Elections staff inspectors NYCHA front-line staff Business and job center staff and other essential workers



COVID-19 variants

Senior Advisor: Dr. Jay Varma: There’s nothing different we need to do in New York. Continue to get tested, wear masks, social distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated when you become eligible.

Everything we know about the virus and vaccines say getting vaccinated is the single best way to prevent death and severe hospitalizations.

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 211 (65% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.3

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,558

7-day rolling average: 6.09%

Q&A

Should Gov. Cuomo resign? These are very serious allegations against the governor in terms of the nursing home scandal and the sexual harassment. If they’re true (sexual harassment cases), he cannot govern

Program for homebound seniors — what will that look like now that J&J vaccine is approved? Getting it done in one dose is important and it’s easier to transport. We’re getting to the point where we can start that very quickly. It will take time (for training) but we’ll be able to start this month. Dr. Dave Chokshi: We’ve been planning for this with respect to using the J&J vaccine. It’s logistically complicated, but we’re working to get it done in the coming weeks. We’ll get our supply this week and then we can start the delivery process. Dr. Ted Long: The J&J vaccine can be lifesaving for these people.

State Assembly canceled a session due to the Cuomo scandal. Are you concerned about the state budget being passed amid all the chaos? I have a lot of faith in the legislature. We have to stop the governor’s proposal in making cuts in Health and Hospitals plus education and people’s rights. There’s a lot on the table, but I have a lot of faith that officials want to get things done. Legislatures will keep things running.

Buses and subways — service cuts are needed due to revenue, while others say it’s needed to avoid crowding Sen. Schumer is working overtime to make sure the stimulus helps us, particularly with the MTA. There should not be cutbacks to MTA service if we’re trying to recover. The money is there. There should not be any cutbacks on service. Cutting back service would be a huge mistake. Let’s move forward with congestion pricing (aggressively).

Cuomo’s been in hiding. Should he continue with in-person events Officials will be questioned by the media. But the focus should be on recovery. But power should not be under one person. Each municipality should be able to have local control

You’re saying the state needs control to add vaccine eligibility? Why can’t Dr. Zucker be contacted. Does it have to be under Cuomo? In a normal government, we’d have a different scenario. In Albany, they are tightly controlled by Gov. Cuomo. The health care leaders at the state level should have more of the ability to make decisions. But the best thing would be to give localities to have control of their communities.

Would you yourself get the J&J vaccine to show there’s no efficacy differences? I do plan to get the J&J vaccine. To show that it’s safe and just as effective. Dr. Varma: One of the issues we get from variants emerging is the virus does evolve. What has worried us about COVID isn’t the mild illness. What has devastated our communities are the severe outcomes. The vaccines stop the severe outcomes. Dr. Mitchell Katz: Giving people these one-shots will give peace of mind knowing people won’t die or won’t be forced to come back for a second shot.

J&J misinformation — it’s being saved for their communities. Misinformation is they’re not getting the “most effective” vaccine. Why would you wait if you can get vaccinated protected now? Get the vaccine that’s more available to you. Dr. Chokshi: We now have three vaccines that are effective and lifesaving.

Vaccine hubs getting filled up with appointments Appointments are filling up quickly. Every place says the second they put appointments up, they fill up quickly. They’re also steadily filling up within communities of color because they’re gaining trust.

Has communications with governor’s office gotten more difficult following the scandal? We’ve had challenges with the governor’s office for seven years. There are still people who are keeping things going and talking to each other. This too shall pass.

Baseball begins next month. How are you going to handle vaccination sites at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium? At this moment, I agree with you. Everything is determined by the data and the science. I assume they’ll get back on schedule. If they do return on time, there will be a limit on fans. We’re going to work with the Yankees and Mets to figure out what works.

Do you need to revisit any instances where you made someone feel uncomfortable? Cuomo’s apology was a “non apology” and it’s unacceptable. I do not feel there’s been any situation where I may have made someone feel uncomfortable.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,636,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 38,557 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

