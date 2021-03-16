A man wearing a mask walks by a Target store in Brooklyn on April 6, 2020.

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shares the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccines in NYC

Total doses administered: 2,976,162

Doses last week: 372,469

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 177(64% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.64

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,235

7-day rolling average: 6.40%

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,734,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,585 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

