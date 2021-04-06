Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:
People enjoy the sunny weather and a view of the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront

People enjoy the sunny weather and a view of the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront in New York City on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Happening Today

Tuesday sees New York’s biggest expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility yet as all New Yorkers ages 16 and older become eligible to get the shot.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there were 1,897,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,813 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

