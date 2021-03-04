Nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout. Watch here or in video below.

COVID daily indicators

Hospital admissions: 212

Hospital admissions per 100K, 7-day average: 4.24

Reported COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 3,270

Percent of NYC residents who tested positive, 7-day average: 6.4%

Vaccinations

First shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives today in New York.

The first J&J vaccines are going to homebound seniors, the mayor says

Vaccine site today: Co-Op City in the Bronx

Vaccine site Friday: 500 Brightwater Court in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

Crime and public safety updates

NYPD Commissioner Shea joined the mayor’s briefing

Citywide index crimes overall have decreased 20% in Feb. 2021, versus Feb. 2020

Stolen vehicle crime has increased, specifically

Gun violence continues to be an issue across the city

60% increase in firearms arrests so far, over 2020, according to Shea

Over 500 officers surged into the NYC transit system

Overall transit crime down 59%, year-to-date, Shea said

Hate crimes updates

Hate crimes overall are down since 2020, however, anti-Asian hate crimes are up (six in 2021 so far, versus zero in 2020

Over 200 cameras installed as part of the mayor’s plan on battling hate crimes

Jessica Corey is the new commanding officer of the NYPD Hate Crimes unit

Corey said in the coming weeks her team will hold meetings with communities to hear concerns and create relationships

Q&A

De Blasio’s thoughts on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Wednesday briefing

“He should try to address his own problems, not put down the people of New York City.”

De Blasio does not feel Cuomo’s recent apology, related to harassment accusations, was sincere.

The mayor recalled instances of the governor demanding people be fired, which De Blasio called unacceptable.

“To paint an apocalyptic picture – that’s what Donald Trump would have done,” de Blasio said on Cuomo’s comments on the state fo New York City.

“Solitary confinement will no longer be used in New York City,” de Blasio vows, saying the practice will be ceased in 2021.

8:15 a.m.

City Councilmember Mark Levine, who also serves as the Chair of the Health Committee, spoke to PIX11 News to discuss how the city can improve vaccine equity and distribution. Watch in video below.

Happening today:

Overnight vaccinations begin tonight at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Meanwhile, appointments begin today at 8 a.m. for overnight vaccines at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,657,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 38,796 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

