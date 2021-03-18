NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that restrictions will be lifted in the final five yellow cluster zones on Monday, March 22. Cuomo also said indoor fitness centers will be reopening and that starting April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls and more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,749,697 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,690 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

