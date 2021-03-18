Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shares the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Latest updates:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that restrictions will be lifted in the final five yellow cluster zones on Monday, March 22. Cuomo also said indoor fitness centers will be reopening and that starting April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls and more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,749,697 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,690 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Get your body ready for Spring

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

@PIX11News on Twitter