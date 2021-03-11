FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, Edith Cordova, co-owner of Cinco de Mayo restaurant, delivers food for customers dining outside in New York. Not waiting for more federal help, states have been approving their own coronavirus aid packages, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help residents and business owners devastated by the the pandemic’s economic fallout. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

COVID-19 stimulus bill

House approves $1.9 trillion COVID relief package About $6 billion in local aid $6.5 billion to the MTA $1,400 checks to NYers Cuts child poverty in half nationwide Funding for vaccines Relief for restaurants, small businesses, entertainment venues

NY Sen. Chuck Schumer: Help is on the way. Vaccines: New vaccine supercharge effort for NY coming from federal government. More vaccines for NY and more sites to administer those vaccines

Vaccines in NYC

2,574,854 total doses administered

COVID day of remembrance

Remembering those lost from COVID-19

nyc.gov/COVIDMemorial

7:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 14

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 202 (64% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.78

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,108

7-day rolling average: 6.35%

Q&A

Police disciplinary records: Why are some records still being held? More release is coming. We’ll get that to you soon

Any categories you plan on precluding from release? There are some unsubstantiated cases. We’re coming forward with additional releases soon.

Today was the anniversary that COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. What contingencies? What would you have done differently? No one was given the most important tool: testing. The only place we could get that was from the federal government.

Any more details on when federal vaccines will come to us Not enough detail: What I want is a week-by-week update on the steady increase. I still want to see the supply increase more intensely.

Return to offices around May Yes we do hope to get offices open by May, depending on how everything goes casein vaccine wise

How many sites will open in NY with Schumer’s announcement. Unsure of the numbers — but focus will be on community sites.

Calls for Cuomo to resign “He can no longer serve as governor.” New allegations are troubling and “disgusting”

Homebound vaccinations It’s very labor-intensive and pain-staking. It will take weeks. Our goal is to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

Cuomo announced Quarantines for domestic traveling not required after April 1. What is your take, any concerns? Of course I have concerns. NYC was informed about it. Hope to speak further with officials Dr. Jay Varma: There is tremendous progress being made, but we still have to be cautious, especially with variants. Dr. Mitchell Katz: Especially with variants, we have to limit how they move within our country. Maybe those vaccinated will be a different group than those who haven’t been vaccinated.

Revisit two-case protocol that shuts down schools. It causes uncertainty and stress, but teacher’s union says otherwise. We’re evaluating right now. Concerned parents and kids have a lot of interruption in education.



The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,699,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,230 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

