Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man wearing a mask walks with the new york city skyline in the background

A man walks on Pier 45 in Hudson River Park in Manhattan on April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 1,909,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,922 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant

Beautiful weather for the Mets and the rest of New York Thursday

Testimony continues in Chauvin trial

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

Lincoln Center program honors health care workers

@PIX11News on Twitter