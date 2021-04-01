Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wearing a mask as he exits a coronavirus briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo exits following a news conference at his offices on March 24, 2021, in New York. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Happening today

It’s opening day at Yankee Stadium! A year after no fans were allowed during the virus-shortened 60-game season, Yankees fans are set to return to the stadium Thursday as Yankee Stadium operates at 20% of its full capacity and as the team adheres to coronavirus protocols.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 1,858,432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,513 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

